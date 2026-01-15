Potential Vols Starting QB Works With Tennessee Football's Wide Receivers in Miami

The Tennessee Volunteers have been in the middle of targeting multiple players for a starting QB. They have a lot of talented pieces, and many believe they are a QB away; however, the Vols already have a couple of talented QBs rostered. It is no secret that they need to go to the transfer portal for a backup at the minimum, but they have all the reasons in the world to at least give the young guys a shot.

With that being said, George MacIntyre is a guy who has been one step ahead of the remainder of the competition, which is exactly what happened yet again. The Vols met up in Miami, which is quite questionable of why that is the case, as none of the players who were pictured are from that area. The likely reasoning is that they all had some type of training session with a coach from that area.

The picture shows many different players who have the chance to be major factors. Here is a bio and some facts about each player in the picture, according to UTSports.com.

George MacIntyre - 2025

Tennessee quarterback George MacIntyre (15) throws the ball during Tennessee's game against New Mexico State in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Nov. 15, 2025. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Played in two regular season games as a freshman, completing 7-of-9 passes for 69 yards ... Saw action in Homecoming victory over New Mexico State (11/15), completing one pass for 17 yards ... Made his collegiate debut in the home opener vs. ETSU (9/6), completing 6-of-7 passes for 52 yards and engineering a scoring drive in the fourth quarter."

Braylon Staley - 2025

Tennessee wide receiver Braylon Staley (14) smiles after Tennessee scores a touchdown in the first quarter of the Music City Bowl against Illinois in the NCAA football game on Dec. 30, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Has started all 12 games at receiver this season ... Entering the postseason, ranks sixth in the SEC in receiving yards (806) and receiving yards/game (67.2) ... Caught six pass for 35 yards against No. 12 Vanderbilt (11/29) ... Hauled in five catches for 58 yards and a touchdown in Homecoming win over New Mexico State (11/15) ... Pulled in five receptions for 75 yards and a career-best two touchdowns vs. No. 18 Oklahoma (11/1) ... Caught six passes for 105 yards in road win at Kentucky (10/25) ... Led all receivers with a career-best 10 receptions for 92 yards and a touchdown at No. 6 Alabama (10/18) ... Named SEC Freshman of the Week after recording a career-high 109 receiving yards on six catches in win vs. Arkansas (10/11) ... Caught four passes for 41 yards in an overtime win at Mississippi State (9/27), including a crucial first-down reception on a 3rd-and-6 during UT’s late fourth-quarter scoring drive to tie the game ... Pulled in three receptions for 50 yards, including a 31-yarder vs. UAB (9/20) ... Had a career-best nine catches for 97 yards and a touchdown in SEC opener vs. No. 6 Georgia (9/13), including a 32-yard scoring grab to give the Vols the lead early in the fourth quarter ... Logged five catches in 72-17 win over ETSU (9/6), totaling 39 yards ... Tabbed the SEC Freshman of the Week after reeling in four catches for 95 yards and a touchdown in his first-career start vs. Syracuse (8/30) ... Hauled in a 73-yard TD grab in the second quarter that was the longest reception by any SEC player in Week 1."

Mike Matthews - 2025

Tennessee wide receiver Mike Matthews (4) adjusts his helmet during warm-ups at the 2025 Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., on Dec. 30, 2025. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Started all 12 games at receiver and ranks tied for seventh in the SEC with 770 receiving yards entering the postseason ... Hauled in six catches for 58 yards in regular season finale vs. No. 12 Vanderbilt (11/29) ... Became the third Vol to eclipse 700 receiving yards this season after pulling in three receptions for 45 yards at Florida (11/22) ... Also had one rush for 20 yards in the victory over the Gators in The Swamp... Had three receptions for 29 yards in Homecoming win over New Mexico State (11/15) ... Logged three catches for 76 yards vs. No. 18 Oklahoma (11/1), including a 15-yard touchdown grab in the fourth quarter ... Turned in his third 100-yard game of the season with six catches for 107 yards, including a career-long 62-yard catch for a touchdown in road win at Kentucky (10/25) ... Had four catches for 39 yards at No. 6 Alabama (10/18) ... Pulled in three receptions for 46 yards and had his first-career rushing attempt for 12 yards in win vs. Arkansas (10/11) ... Posted his second-career 100-yard game in overtime win at Mississippi State (9/27), logging six catches for a career-best 118 yards ... Hauled in three catches for 53 yards in win over UAB (9/20), including a 39-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter ... Logged five receptions for 59 yards in SEC opener vs. No. 6 Georgia (9/13) ... Posted career-highs in receptions (6) and receiving yards (111) in blowout win vs. ETSU (9/6), including an acrobatic 53-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter ... Made his first-career start in the season-opening victory vs. Syracuse (8/30) and pulled in two catches for 29 yards."

Travis Smith Jr - 2025

Tennessee wide receiver Travis Smith Jr. (1) during warm-ups before a NCAA football game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Oklahoma Sooners at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on November 1, 2025. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Made his return from injury, playing three snaps at receiver in road win at Florida (11/22) ... Caught one pass for nine yards vs. UAB (9/20) ... Made his first two career receptions for 20 yards in home opener vs. ETSU (9/6) ... Made his Tennessee debut in season-opening win vs. Syracuse (8/30), playing seven offensive snaps."

Joakim Dodson - No 2025 Bio Yet/High School Bio

The Tennessee sideline celebrates as Tennessee wide receiver Joakim Dodson (89) returns a kickoff for a touchdown against Illinois in the Music City Bowl NCAA college football game on Dec. 30, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Talented in-state wide receiver who possess breakaway speed and reliable pass-catching ability … Enrolled at Tennessee in June 2025 … Considered a four-star prospect who was rated No. 43 at his position and No. 297 nationally according to On3 … A consensus top-20 player in the state of Tennessee by all major recruiting services, ranked as high as No. 8 by On3 … Garnered three-star ratings from 247Sports and ESPN … Originally from the Memphis metropolitan area but played his final year of high school football at Baylor School in Chattanooga … Helped Baylor to an undefeated regular season and state championship berth in his lone season with the program … Elevated to a top-300 national prospect rating by On3 after a strong senior season, pulling in 58 catches for 871 yards and 13 touchdowns during Baylor’s undefeated regular campaign … Played for Collierville High School for the first three years of his high school career and earned 6A First Team All-Region and TSWA All-State honors as a junior after hauling in 52 receptions for 1,012 yards and 10 touchdowns … Committed to the Vols in February 2024 … Chose Tennessee over 25 other Division I offers, including 13 Power Four programs and six SEC institutions … Coached by Erik Kimrey in high school … Majoring in construction science and management … Parents are Damien and Lucrecia Dodson … Has one sister, Aja … X handle is @JoakimDodson1 … Instagram handle is @joakimdodson1_"

