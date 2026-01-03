Brother of Tennessee Titans Legend Set to Visit Tennessee Vols Soon

The Tennessee Volunteers have been one of the premier attractions for things to do in the state of Tennessee, as there aren't many teams to go and watch at a college or professional level. The Vols have been the base of what has been built in Tennessee, while teams such as the Memphis Grizzlies (National Basketball Association), Nashville Predators (National Hockey League), and the Tennessee Titans (National Football League) have started to take the reins of professional sports in the Volunteer State.

The Tennessee Vols often have a mix of fans, but a lot of Tennessee fans have a soft spot in their heart for the Titans. While the Titans haven't been great as of recently, it is safe to say that their teams in the past have had some really good players on them, including arguably the best Tennessee Titans safety of all time, Kevin Byard. Byard was an awesome safety in Nashville with the Titans, as he even earned the nickname "The Mayor" for his duties in the city, and took charge of the captain role with the Titans. He would later find his way with the Chicago Bears, where he is currently out, but depending on who you ask, fans would say that he was mostly known for his time in the Navy and Baby Blue.

Tawfiq Byard Visits Tennessee Football Soon

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Tawfiq Byard (7) pulls in a interception in the fourth quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Byard set the tone for how the game should be played as a defensive back, and someone who has followed his way of thinking is his younger brother, Tawfiq Byard. The youngest Byard is entering his Redshirt-Junior season after spending time with the Colorado Buffaloes, and he is now in the transfer portal.

One team that has been tabbed as a team to watch in this one is none other than the Vols, who have the chance of landing his transfer commitment. Byard is set to visit the Vols in the coming days and is one of the more productive safeties this season. He finished the season with four pass deflections and one interception, while finishing the season with two forced fumbles and 58 total tackles. The Vols are in desperate need of some DBs in the portal, and the safety spot will be one that they take multiple, maybe even as many as three guys at, due to the lack of depth that they have.

This will be one to monitor, and someone the Vols would love to land, as he is currently rated as the 104th prospect in the nation according to On3 and the No. 6 safety in the nation according to 247Sports .

