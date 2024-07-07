Tennessee Matchup Voted "Must See" Game of 2024 Season
The Tennessee Volunteers will be in Norman, Oklahoma on September 21st and according to one sport's outlet, the matchup between the Vols and Sooners is a "Must watch" contest.
The Tennessee Volunteers are entering their fourth season under head coach Josh Heupel. He's revitalized a football program that won more than ten games for the first time since 2007 in 2022, and followed it up with 9 wins in 2023. It's not only impacted the wins and losses, Josh Heupel is recruiting at an elite level as well.
This season in 2024 is a big one for Heupel and the Vols. They have a former five-star QB in Nico Iamaleava at the helm playing quarterback, and with new members entering the SEC in 2024, it'll be a homecoming of sorts for Heupel.
Heupel played two seasons at Oklahoma and won a national championship with the Sooners. September 21st, Heupel returns to Norman, Oklahoma on the opposing sideline as the head coach of the Volunteers. Their matchup with Oklahoma has been voted as a "Must Watch" contest this fall by 247sports.
Here's what 247sports had to say about the contest:
The winner of the Tennessee-Oklahoma game might be the side with the better performance between the young arms. Both new starters have outside hopes of winning the Heisman Trophy, and while they would need a few breaks to go their way, the talent is there. Iamaleava and Arnold are both former five-star recruits, and they have ample skill-position weapons around them, maximizing their ceilings as dual-threat standouts.
