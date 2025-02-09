Volunteer Country

NFL Star Excited To See Former Volunteers Guard in the Super Bowl

Jeffery Simmons is excited to see Trey Smith in action against Jalen Carter

Caleb Sisk

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs guard Trey Smith (65) against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Super Bowl is finally here and a former Vol is set to compete. Trey Smith and the Kansas City Chiefs will be taking on the Eagles with the hope of winning their third straight Super Bowl.

This match-up is exciting for many, however, position-specific match-ups have caught the eyes of true fanatics and players.

Tennessee Titans defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons is excited to watch former Tennessee Volunteers guard Trey Smith take on former Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Jalen Carter. Smith is one of the Tennessee Vols' all-time greats from the offensive line and is expected to become the highest [aid guard in the NFL this off-season.

You can watch the full video below.

