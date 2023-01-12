Tennessee Ranked In 247Sports Early Poll

Media outlets are beginning to release their way-too-early rankings for the 2023 season. While early returns from spring practice and transfer portal developments are yet to be seen, we have a general picture of what teams look like.

The public consensus is largely split on the Volunteers. Quarterback Joe Milton had an excellent Orange Bowl, which silenced some qualms about their signal caller next season.

However, some are low on Tennessee's defense. They are trying to retool it in the transfer portal, but that hasn't stopped some from predicting a come-to-earth moment for this football team.

This ultimately comes down to your opinion on head coach Josh Heupel. The 247Sports staff ranked Tennessee at No. 12, signifying they are high on the Volunteers but need to see more.

"I'm higher on Tennessee next season than all of my colleagues and that's okay — I put the Volunteers inside the top 15 to begin the 2022 season, too. This offense replaces a couple key playmakers, including Jalin Hyatt and Hendon Hooker, but new-look Tennessee did take Clemson in the Orange Bowl with Joe Milton at quarterback. He'll be on the preseason Heisman shortlist next season given his talent level under center. Josh Heupel's program will hope to continue its surge nationally, but will be the hunted this time around."

Elite offensive talent will always want to play to Heupel, and early returns suggest he will elevate that talent. They will go as far as their defense takes them, and spring practice will give us our first indications.

