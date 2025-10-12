Tennessee Football Receives New Coaches Poll Ranking Following Close Win Over Arkansas
The Tennessee Volunteers had multiple different headlines entering Saturday's game, including the fact that they were playing against a team that they were defeated by last season in a fashion that it is so memorable simply due to the fact that this was arguably Arkansas's biggest win in the last few years.
And as majority of you can imagine, the Razorback storm the field after the game as they witnessed what would then be a turning point in their eyes. The Razorbacks had a four-game winning streak entering the day, but luckily for the Vols they would end that winning streak with a huge Neyland Stadium win despite this contest being another close call for the guys in Orange and White.
The Vols were 12th entering this game when it comes to the coaches poll, following being ranked 15th during their bye week. They had multiple things go their way in this one, including the fact that the Oregon Ducks were defeated, the Missouri Tigers, who were on their tail, were defeated, the 15th ranked Wolervines were defeated, the Oklahoma Sooners were conquered, and many more ranked headlines.
The Vols will move up from 12th as their ranking has already been released.
Where Do The Tennessee Vols Rank in The Coaches Poll?
The Tennessee Vols are now ranked as the 11th team. This is a one spot move from their previous ranking.
This is a huge move up for the Tennessee Volunteers as they are still holding strong with their hopes of being able to play college football playoff games. The Vols have only lost one game. This game was a loss to the Georgia Bulldogs, who defeated them in overtime after the Tennessee Volunteers missed the game winning kick. This was a heart breaker for the Tennessee Vols, but luckily for them they have the chance to go through the remainder of their season and only lose one game or less.
The toughest opponents ahead of them include the Alabama Crimson Tide, Oklahoma Sooners, Florida Gators, and Vanderbilt Commodores. They will be the favorites in likely two of those games at the minimum.
The Vols next contest will be against the Alabama Crimson Tide, a team that has been dominant aside from their lone loss to the Florida State Seminoles to kick start their season. Their quarterback has been one of the better players in the nation, and if he continues he will be a contender for the Heisman.