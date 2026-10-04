Tennessee Football Receives New Ranking Following Their Win vs. Auburn

The Tennessee Volunteers defeated the Auburn Tigers by a score of 24-14 on Saturday. This was a game that they were expected to win, and despite trailing the Tigers at halftime, the Vols walked away with a 10-point victory.

There were multiple teams ahead of them who lost, including the Florida Gators, Mississippi State Bulldogs, and the Iowa Hawkeyes, which left many to believe that the Vols would move up in the rankings, which is exactly what happened.

Now that the Vols are fresh off their win against the Tigers, they are now ranked as the No. 15 team in the AP Poll. This is a two-spot jump in the rankings, due to the fact that they were ranked No. 17 entering the Auburn game.

While the Vols could have played better in their game, Josh Heupel made it known that a win is a win. Here is what he had to say.

Josh Heupel's Opening Statement Following the Win

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel celebrates with Tennessee offensive lineman David Sanders Jr. (70) after winning a college football game between Tennessee and Auburn at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Oct. 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“I think there's only one fitting way to uh to start this uh press conference. If at first the game or breaks go against you, don't let up. Put on more steam. Proud of our team uh for doing that in the second half. Um, but you know, we're honoring uh General Neland here in his legacy. Um, uniforms, everything. Um, it's the right way to start this press conference. And, uh, defense held everybody in the game, special teams, phenomenal job. Uh, Jackson Ross in our punt unit, I think five inside the 11. And ultimately, offense was able to find a little bit of footing in the uh, in the second half. and resilient. Loved the way they came out and played um and competed. Um there's so many things in the first half that uh offensively got to do better uh on. Uh but proud of our team. Uh I'm going to say this too. Uh extremely grateful, proud of our fans that uh they followed General Neyland's maximum as well in a game that it's ugly. Uh our players feel their energy. Um they were resilient. They were into the game. Uh, phenomenal job by them as well. So, I don't know if our athletic director will let me do this, but they get a game ball, too. All right.”

Heupel and the Vols will now look to defend their ranking when they take on the Arkansas Razorbacks in Fayetteville on Saturday.

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