The Tennessee Vols football team is close to landing what would be a key addition to the defense. According to Rivals recruiting reporter Greg Biggins, Hayden Lowe has narrowed his recruitment to Tennessee and Alabama.

The No. 2 JUCO prospect was previously rated a five-star recruit in the 2025 class, making this another recruiting battle worth watching between the SEC rivals. For Josh Heupel and his staff, reaching the final two keeps an important defensive target within reach. However, the latest development also brings the challenge into focus: Tennessee must beat Alabama to secure his commitment. Lowe would be an amazing talent on the Jim Knowles defense.

Tennessee Has Maintained Its Pursuit

Lowe currently plays at Long Beach City College in California after originally signing with Miami. The 6-foot-5, 255-pound defensive end moved to the junior college ranks in August, creating another opportunity for programs that recruited him coming out of high school.

Tennessee’s connection with Lowe stretches back to December 2023, when the Volunteers initially extended a scholarship offer. That established relationship has given the staff a foundation to build upon throughout his recruitment.

Lowe visited Knoxville for Tennessee’s Oct. 3 matchup against Auburn and was subsequently scheduled for an official visit during the Kentucky weekend. Those opportunities to experience the program have been central to Tennessee’s pursuit.

NEW: No. 2 JUCO prospect Hayden Lowe is down to Tennessee and Alabama, @GregBiggins reports👀



Lowe was rated a 5-star prospect in the 2025 class.



Read: https://t.co/fM6wgPaVUd pic.twitter.com/rHuxoZJ2yl — Rivals (@Rivals) November 17, 2026

Now, the Volunteers have advanced from a broader group of interested programs into a direct showdown with the Crimson Tide.

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A Potential Addition to Tennessee’s Defensive Front

Lowe’s appeal begins with his combination of size, recruiting pedigree, and college experience. His background makes him an intriguing option for a Tennessee program looking to continue strengthening its defensive front. Adding another talented edge defender would create more competition and give the Volunteers another potential piece to develop. In the SEC, maintaining depth up front remains essential over the course of a demanding schedule.

Still, a recruiting ranking does not guarantee an immediate role. Should Lowe choose Tennessee, his place in the rotation would ultimately depend on his development, preparation, and performance. Biggins reported that a decision could come later this month, giving the recruitment a potentially short runway as both programs work toward a commitment.

For Tennessee, the next step is turning its position as a finalist into a recruiting victory. Landing Lowe would add a prospect with considerable upside while keeping him away from an annual opponent. The Volunteers are firmly in contention. Closing against Alabama is the remaining challenge. The way the defense has looked under Jim Knowles is a great selling point.

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