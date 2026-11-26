Tennessee Football's Best Young Players to Build Around in 2027
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The Tennessee Volunteers have plenty of young players who are having a breakthrough season this year. This has many already prepping for the 2027 season, as the Vols remain firmly in the picture for 2026 but still have their sights set on the upcoming season, as the transfer portal is coming up, along with early signing day.
Here are three players that I believe the Vols should build their 2027 roster around.
Note: This list only contains freshmen for the Vols currently.
3. Faizon Brandon - Quarterback
This may be the unpopular opinion of the article, as there are plenty of fans who believe that George MacIntyre should be the guy that Tennessee builds around. However, Brandon has an extra year to work around and is also a different style of quarterback, which opens up the offense more than the typical pro-style quarterback like George MacIntyre. Regardless, if you are a fan of MacIntyre, which I am as well, he should be the player that Tennessee builds around.
What I am saying is Tennessee should build around one of these guys, and with all of the running back talent, I am leaning towards Faizon Brandon currently.
2. TK Keys - Wide Receiver
TK Keys is a young receiver who was previously ranked as a five-star prospect. Sure, he hasn't been the elite receiver in year one, but he hasn't had much of a chance to have a breakthrough yet. I feel that will come next season. Regardless of how his season goes in the end, if the Vols put their trust in their young prospect at wide receiver, the Vols will be able to build the offense for the next two seasons. This would be great for staying in the picture.
Keys has the chance to be an elite-level wideout, and that alone should be enough of a reason to build around him.
1. JJ Finch - Defensive Line
In my opinion, there isn't a single player on the roster that is worth building around more than JJ Finch, as Finch has already proven to be one of the better players in the entire country for the freshman classification. He may not have the best statistical season, but he has graded very well and is providing some quality reps. I wouldn't be shocked if he is one of the key starters for this Jim Knowles defense come next season, as he has proven to be a player who the staff has a ton of trust in.
Finch is a weapon now, and he is only going to get better along the way. I am solid on Finch, and everyone else will be, sooner or later.
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Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.Follow CalebSisk_