There was a period of time when the Tennessee Volunteers Athletic Program was consistently disappointing their faithful supporters. We are no longer in that same predicament. The Vols across all sports have been largely something to celebrate. These are three things Tennessee fans should be most thankful for.

1. Josh Heupel

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel greets senior players as they run on the field before a game between Tennessee and LSU in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Nov. 21, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Despite how many people on social media have portrayed Heupel over the years, he has saved Tennessee Football. Before he came, the Vols could only be described as a disaster. They were in some of the darkest days in program history. Then came Heupel.

Since Heupel has arrived, the Vols have surged back to national prominence. This season, when many expected a down year, they are sitting at 9-2 with a great chance to get to 10-2. They will also make the College Football Playoff for the second time in program history. Then no one needs to remind Tennessee fans that the dreaded days of losing to Alabama every year are over, as the Vols have won three straight in Neyland Stadium. Not bad for a coach many thought should not have even been hired.

2. Rick Barnes

Nov 24, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes watches from the sideline against Maryland during the first half of an opening round game of the Players Era Sixteen tournament at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Few athletic departments in the country can boast a 1-2 punch like Rick Barnes and Josh Heupel. Barnes is a Hall of Fame coach and one of the very best in college basketball. Barnes has taken the program from decent to one of the most consistent teams in the nation. Before Barnes arrived in Knoxville, Tennessee had just one Elite Eight. They are now currently on a 3-year streak of reaching the Elite Eight and have yet another team with the talent to do it again.

Barnes has given Vol fans the best run in program history, and it is not even close. If he delivers a Final Four or, better yet, a National Championship, then he would be viewed as one of the best Tennessee Coaches ever across all sports.

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3. Tennessee Natives

Nov 14, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback George MacIntyre (12) hands off the ball to running back DeSean Bishop (18) during the first quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Let’s get to some players now. With the football season in full swing and coming to a close, two Tennessee natives should have every fan thanking them today. Those two players are De’Sean Bishop and George MacIntyre.

Bishop is a legitimate Heisman candidate and has proven to be one of the best running backs in the country. He has been the driving force behind the Vols' offense all season long. The team takes after his physical style, and his importance can not be understated.

As for MacIntyre, he could have easily chosen to leave after last season, and no one would have blamed him. Instead, he stayed to compete for the starting job, which he did ultimately lose to Fazion Brandon. Well, Brandon got injured and simply was underperforming, so now, MacIntyre is playing a pivotal role for the Vols. Now, in a two-quarterback system, the Vols' offense has looked astronomically better with the ability to throw the ball. It is easy to wonder what Tennessee Football would have been this season without MacIntyre staying.

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