The Tennessee Volunteers have had an eventful 2027 recruiting period, as they have landed some of the top targets on their board, but are still trying to push for some of the others. They have a total of 19 commits currently and have hopes of adding to that class.

Here is how things look thus far, along with the remaining targets towards the end of the article, as Early Signing Day is just days away at this moment.

Offensive Commits

Brentwood Academy's Kesean Bowman (1) runs in a touchdown against Brentwood Academy during the second half at Baylor in Chattanooga, Tenn., Thursday, Aug. 20, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The top offensive commit for the Vols is David Gabriel-Georges.

Gabriel-Georges is a running back from Canada who plays for the Baylor Red Raiders in the state of Tennessee. He has been compared to some of the best high school running backs ever, as he has proven he is the complete package this season, even doing damage in the receiving game.

The talented running back is great with his balance, and he is also going to be a day-one contributor in some fashion for this Tennessee offense.

Joining him at the running back position is Asa Barnes, another Mr. Football finalist, but in a different classification. If Tennessee just had Barnes, this would be something worth celebrating; yet, they have both Barnes and Gabriel-Georges.

At quarterback, the Vols have one commit, which is Derrick Baker. He is a three-star, but is more than deserving of being ranked higher. In fact, I think he is an excellent quarterback commit for the Vols and is someone that they will be looking to develop along the way. He is a tank when rushing the ball and has an arm like none other. One thing I quickly learned is that he is among the smartest high school QBs in the country. He simply knows football.

Tennessee didn't lean as heavily into the wide receiver position, but they still have Kesean Bowman and DaYon Cooper, two high-level in-state prospects.

Bowman is a long-time target that the Vols have been going after. He has football in his blood, as three of his uncles played college football, including current Oklahoma State record holder Adarius Bowman. His other uncles are Mike Bowman (Alabama) and Devin Bowman (Georgia). Among all of these players, one could argue that Kesean could be the best when it is all said and done.

Cooper is a former Florida State commit that the Vols got the chance to bring to K-Town. He is a bigger body who has dominated the lowest classification in the state of Tennessee, as he plays for South Pittsburg High School. Cooper has been great all season at the catch point and is vertically challenging defenses. If he can do that at Tennessee, it could be a great career for the Pirate.

The Vols have one tight end commit in the class, as that tight end is Malik Howard, who has been viewed as one of the best at the position in the country. This was a massive recruiting win for the staff, as they were able to land him over some of the biggest schools in the country, including the Oregon Ducks and the Alabama Crimson Tide. He is a big body and is someone who has all the vertical gifts one could want in a bigger tight end. He has the chance to be extremely dangerous once he gets to campus and starts working with the tight ends already there, including Ethan Davis, who is expected to return to Tennessee for one more season.

Lastly, the Vols have a total of three commits among the offensive line. This includes arguably the best offensive lineman in the state of Tennessee currently, Princeton Uwaifo. Uwaifo was an early pledge for the Vols and is someone who has stood true to his commitment. He has teh chance to be a massive rotational player almost immediately.

The remainder of the commits on the offensive line include Q'Mari Hudson, who is a growing prospect in terms of his talent and will be a lethal weapon for Coach Glen Elarbee, and Niko Kampas, who is a fan-favorite prospect, as he plays overseas. Among all of these three, Kampas is the player who will be a developmental prospect, as he could turn into an elite-level offensive tackle.

Defensive Commits

Haywood's Jaden Butler (2) celebrates as he scores during the TSSAA Football match between Covington versus Haywood in Haywood, Tenn., on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The top defensive commit for the Vols is Kenneth Simon II.

Simon II is a four-star linebacker from the state of Tennessee who has been tied to Tennessee for quite some time. He is a legacy commit, as his father, Kevin Simon, played at Tennessee. Simon II was previously committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide, but ultimately felt it was the correct decision to flip from the Tide and commit to the Vols to build his own legacy and work around his dad's as well. However, he isn't the only linebacker for the Vols who is a legacy commit. JP Peace is also committed and is a legacy, as his grandfather is Phillip Fulmer, and his father, Robert Peace, played at Tennessee.

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The Tennessee Volunteers also have a good core of defensive backs committed to them at the moment. This includes safety Marcus Jones, who is one of the biggest defensive additions that the Vols have on the defensive side of the ball. At the safety position, Jones is joined by Jaden Butler, who has become one of the best players in the state of Tennessee, and Brandon Leavell, who is likely going to play some safety and cornerback depending on what the scheme looks like. He is the true ace for both Anthony Poindexter and Derek Jones, as he will be able to play multiple spots.

At cornerback, the Vols made a recent addition with Preston Glasco, who is already bigger than Ty Redmond, for what it's worth. He has great length and is one of the very best in the state of Georgia, as they won his commitment from the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs. He is also joined by Carter Jamison, who is one of the earlier commits for the Vols in the class of 2027, and someone who plays in the state of Georgia as well.

Special Teams Commits

Ford Fehling (right) with his family on the Tennessee vs. Alabama visit. | @FordFehling/X

Coach Evan Crabtree has done a fantastic job, as he has contributed to landing a total of three commits this season. They have landed some of the best in the entire country.

They have landed long snapper Sam McKeown, kicker Ford Fehling, and punter Michael Brandin Gallaway, whom they recently flipped from the Clemson Tigers.

This has been a successful class for the Tennessee staff, in my opinion.

Remaining Flip Targets and Uncommitted Prospects

Blessed Trinity Catholic (Roswell, Georgia) defensive lineman and Ohio State commit David "DJ" Jacobs visits Ohio Stadium to watch the Ohio State Buckeyes football team take on Oregon Ducks in Columbus, Ohio, on Nov. 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It doesn't get bigger than David "DJ" Jacobs for the Vols. He is the No. 1 prospect in the country and is an EDGE who has dominated the state of Georgia since his underclassman days. He is currently committed to the Ohio State Buckeyes, but he has visited the Vols twice this season with his brother, Dawson Jacobs, who is a class of 2028 prospect that the Tennessee football program has been targeting. The Vols are joined by the Georgia Bulldogs, Miami Hurricanes, and others at the moment, making early signing day even more intriguing.

Joshua Lane is a name that fans should know by now, as he has already visited Tennessee twice since de-committing from the Memphis Tigers. He has earned SEC offers, including Alabama, which is also a finalist in his recruitment. The talented prospect plays defensive line, which is a position that the Vols don't have a commitment at. The same could be said about the EDGE position, which Jacobs plays.

Hayden Lowe is another EDGE target the Vols have been targeting. He has taken two visits as well, as he is now down to Alabama and Tennessee. Lowe is a JUCO prospect who has been ranked No. 2 in that scene. He is also a former five-star who played with Miami for a year, so there are still some years left to be played for Lowe. He would be one of the JUCO players with a chance of playing immediately.

Briceson Thrower Jr. is a name worth monitoring, as he recently visited the Vols, despite being a Texas Longhorns receiver commit. Thrower Jr. is a high school route runner for North Forney High School and is a high four-star option for the Vols; however, this isn't as likely as someone like Lowe of Lane, in my opinion.

The final name worth mentioning is Rashaun Lavata'i. Lavata'i is one of the newest names to reach the Tennessee fan base, as the Vols hosted and offered him. He is a Washington State offensive lineman commit; however, it isn't known if there is enough time for the Vols to flip him away from the Cougars. He is a high four-star himself and is worth keeping an eye on at least.

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