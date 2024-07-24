Tennessee Football Schedule Has A Few Trap Games In Store
The Tennessee Volunteers enter the 2024 College Football season with plenty of anticipation and excitement. The Vols have a new starting quarterback in the form of former five-star Nico Iamaleava, they have new weapons to build a rapport with and they have arguably the sport's best defender in the form of James Pearce Jr.
The Vols have a standardly brutal SEC Slate on the 2024 schedule, there's plenty of top-25 matchups in store for the Vols though there are a few trap games to pay attention to as well.
Trap Games on 2024 Tennessee Football Schedule
vs Florida (10/12)
This Volunteer footbal team should have no issues getting up for the Florida Gators. They are a rival and they beat the Vols during the 2023 season, so there's plenty of ammunition in the emotional department here for Tennessee. However, following the matchup with Florida is a home game against Alabama. The Vols can't look past a Florida football team, that though projected to be a near .500 football team, has played competitively in conference for the last several years during a downtick.
vs Mississippi State (11/9)
Following the home matchup against the Bulldogs of Mississippi State, the Vols head to Athens to play Georgia the 16th of November. By this point in the season, Jeff Lebby's first season in Starkville will have already seen Florida, Texas, Georgia, and Texas A&M and likely will have nothing to lose in search of a keynote win in year one under Lebby.
