Everything From Tennessee Football TE Jack Van Dorselaer During His Bye Week Media Availability

Jack Van Dorselaer speaks to the media on Wednesday.

Jack Van Dorselaer speaks to reporters.
Tennessee Athletics/YouTube
In this story:

Freshman tight end Jack Van Dorselaer is one of a few freshmen who have had their number called to enter the game. Like many of the others, Van Dorselaer has made the most of his opportunities.

Not only has the young tight end adapted to the game, but respect has also been earned by the coaches and peers.

Van Dorselaer spoke with the media on Wednesday as the Vols take advantage of their bye week.

The Reality of the SEC

"Yeah, I mean, I think when you go against the SEC guys in practice every single day, um, like Tyre West or Tyree Weathersby, you know, some of these bigger defensive ends, it really prepares you for what you're going to experience on game day. So, it hasn't been anything too crazy," said Van Dorselaer.

Recognized By Heupel

"Yes, sir. Yeah, I mean it was cool. Um, and you know, we always talk about being ready versus prepared and I feel like for that moment, I was prepared to go out there and do what they asked me to do at a high level. You know, it was cool kicking that guy out and watching D Bish (DeSean Bishop) go run down and score. So, it was a good time," Dorselaer explained.

Click HERE to watch and listen to everything from Jack Van Dorselaer's media availability on Wednesday.

Published
Dale Dowden is a multimedia sports writer with nearly 10 years in the recruiting field. He began covering recruiting in the Tennessee Vols market in 2019. From 2020-2022, Dale was with the Tennessee site at SI, before taking the Lead Recruiting role for VolReport on Rivals from 2023-2025.

