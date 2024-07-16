Tennessee Football Unveils New Smokey Grey Jerseys
Tennessee football released their new Smokey Grey uniforms over the weekend.
Tennessee is set to debut a fresh look this season, unveiling an updated version of the Vols Smokey Grey Alternate Uniforms in a recent video released over the weekend. The latest design includes the Tri-Star logo on the right sleeve and pants, an orange stripe on the helmet representing the Tennessee state flag and for the first time in program history, "Tennessee" written across the chest.
In August 2022, Tennessee announced a new partnership with Nike to reintroduce the Smokey Grey uniforms, unveiling a new iteration each season from 2023 through 2025. Last year, the Vols debuted the 'Artful Dodger' Smokey Grey uniforms, honoring Condredge Holloway's first start for Tennessee in 1972, making him the first Black quarterback to start in the SEC.
The Vols aim to continue their success in the Smokey Greys, holding a 5-1 record since the jerseys' debut in 2015. The team has yet to announce when they plan to wear the new uniforms.
