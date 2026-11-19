Tennessee is set to take on LSU on Saturday in a marquee SEC matchup.

LSU has one of the best passing attacks in the country, led by quarterback Sam Leavitt and one of the best receiver groups in the nation.

However, they might be without their best receiver against Tennessee.

Jackson Harris Listed as Questionable Ahead of Matchup

Nov 7, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers wide receiver Jackson Harris (4) receives a pass during the second quarter Alabama Crimson Tide at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jackson Harris, who was recently named a Biletnikoff Award semifinalist (the award goes to the nation’s best receiver), was listed as questionable on LSU’s injury report on Wednesday.

Harris leads LSU with 864 receiving yards and nine touchdowns (no other LSU player has more than two receiving touchdowns).

This would be a huge loss for LSU, and it could get even worse.

Winston Watkins Also Listed as Questionable

Nov 14, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Louisiana State Tigers wide receiver Winston Watkins (6) makes a catch during the second quarter against the Texas Longhorns at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tigers’ second-leading receiver, Winston Watkins Jr., is also listed as questionable.

Watkins, who transferred with LSU head coach Lane Kiffin and offensive coordinator Charlie Weiss Jr. over from Ole Miss, has 517 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns.

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Other LSU Receivers Who Could Step Up

Oct 17, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Louisiana State Tigers wide receiver Corey Barber Jr. (83) runs past Mississippi State Bulldogs linebacker AJ Rice (32) during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Harris and/or Watkins cannot go, some of the younger LSU receivers will have to step up.

One player that Tennessee fans should look out for is Corey Barber Jr. The true freshman has seen an increase in playing time over the past few weeks and could be ready to have a breakout game if given the opportunity. He has totaled 138 receiving yards this season.

Another player to watch out for is Jayce Brown. A transfer from Kansas State, Brown was one of the top players in the transfer portal this past offseason, but he has not lived up to expectations so far. He only has eight catches this season for 89 yards and no touchdowns this season.

Other players to look out for are Roman Mothershed, Eugene Wilson III, and tight end Trey’Dez Green.

Each of these players has a good shot of becoming a top option this weekend, especially Wilson III, a name that Tennessee fans know quite well from his time with the Florida Gators.

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