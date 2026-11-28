Going into this weekend, Georgia was the lone school to secure a spot in the SEC Championship Game. That left three teams with a chance to get the second spot. Tennessee was one of those schools, along with Texas and Alabama.

Tennessee had one path to the SEC title game; Texas must lose, and the Vols must win.

The first domino to fall this weekend (which was unrelated to Tennessee's path) was Ole Miss defeating Mississippi State Friday afternoon. Even though both teams were out of contention to appear in the title game, due to tiebreaker rules, the win meant that Texas just had to beat Texas A&M Friday night to go to the SEC Championship game.

Texas Defeats Texas A&M 16-6 To Advance to SEC Title Game

Nov 27, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns players celebrate after a game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Longhorns did take care of business in the Lone Star State Showdown on Friday. They won 16-6 in College Station, with quarterback Arch Manning throwing for 134 yards and a touchdown in the win.

Texas will now take on Georgia next Saturday in Atlanta for a chance to win the last-ever SEC Championship Game.

Even though the Vols will not be going to Atlanta, with a win against Vanderbilt, they will still be in prime position to potentially host a playoff game in Knoxville for the first time ever.

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Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Vanderbilt Jared Curtis (2) throws against Florida during the first half of an NCAA football game at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, November 21, 2026. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tennessee travels to Nashville tonight to take on Vanderbilt in a big rivalry matchup.

The Commodores are led by former five-star quarterback Jared Curtis, who has thrown for 2,080 yards and 10 touchdowns so far during his freshman season.

He has been aided by the play of star wide receiver Junior Sherrill, who leads the SEC with 996 receiving yards this season, and he also has five receiving touchdowns.

The two, along with the rest of the Vanderbilt offense, will have to step up if they are to defeat Tennessee and its Jim Knowles-led defense.

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