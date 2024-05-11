Tennessee's OL Receives National Praise
The Tennessee Volunteers will trot out a very strong five-man group along their offensive line this season.
While the conversations around the Tennessee Volunteers remain centered on quarterback Nico Iamaleava, their offensive line unit has begun drawing some national attention. Offensive line coach Glen Elarbee has done a strong job building his unit over the past few years, and now he's got a group that appears fit to compete at a high level in the SEC.
On3 national writer Jesse Simonton ranked the top-10 offensive lines in the country, and the Vols slotted in as the No. 9 unit across college football. "Josh Heupel's offensive system does some of the heavy lifting for Tennessee’s OL, but the Vols still feature a veteran unit with highly-coveted young transfer," Simonton wrote. "Cooper Mays, Javontez Spraggins, and John Campbell Jr. (who is flipping from left to right tackle) have a combined 95 career starts and are all back. Tennessee then added former 5-star Lance Heard from LSU, who is set to protect Nico Iamaleava’s blindside in 2024. "
"The Vols also inked a very good recruiting class of offensive linemen, and Dayne Davis and Jackson Lampley return as sixth-year seniors who provide valuable depth. This won’t be a unit that wins the Joe Moore Award, but it’s capable of pushing around a fair number of DLs in the SEC."
