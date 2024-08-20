Tennessee Part of ESPN's "First Four Out" In Mock CFP
ESPN predicted the first 12-team College Football Playoff ahead of the season and had the Tennessee Volunteers on the outside looking in.
The Tennessee Volunteers are one of the most popular preseason teams at the bubble for the College Football Playoff. Most analysts who mock the upcoming season have the Vols either just getting in or just falling out of the first ever 12-team College Football Playoff.
Head coach Josh Heupel has been building the program for this moment; he's spent the past three years retooling his roster, landing star quarterback Nico Iamaleava, building a resume, and instilling a culture within the walls of their building in Knoxville, Tennessee. If there was ever a year for them to make the CFP, it's this one. ESPN released their mock playoff ahead of the season kickoff this weekend - writer Heather Dinich had Tennessee as one of the "first four" teams out.
"The Vols will show improvement from a year ago, but they will be stuck on the bubble because of road losses to Oklahoma and Georgia and a possible home loss to Alabama," Dinich wrote. "The biggest question remains in the secondary, which struggled last season and is under construction this year."
