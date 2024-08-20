George MacIntyre Accepts Invitation To Polynesian Bowl
2025 four-star quarterback George MacIntyre (Nashville, Tenn.) has been committed to the Tennessee Volunteers since January. He accepted a Polynesian Bowl invitation on Monday.
Brentwood Academy quarterback George MacIntyre committed to the Tennessee Volunteers in January, growing a strong quarterback fraternity on campus. Head coach Josh Heupel has sent both of his previous starting signal callers on to become NFL draft picks, which has attracted many elite talents from the recruiting trail. The Polynesian Bowl is a growing checkpoint for these Tennessee prospects.
MacIntyre officially accepted an invitation to the Polynesian Bowl on Monday. Every quarterback signee under Heupel at the University has played in the Hawaii event, with several other elite prospects also making the trip. Wide receiver Mike Matthews and edge rusher Jordan Ross were two of the most notable participants during last year's game.
Tennessee's 2025 Recruiting Class:
- George MacIntyre, QB
- Justin Baker, RB
- Joakim Dodson, WR
- Radarious Jackson, WR
- Travis Smith Jr., WR
- Jack VanDorselaer, TE
- Da'Saahn Brame, TE
- David Sanders Jr., OL
- Douglas Utu, OL
- Nic Moore, OL
- Antoni Kade Ogumoro, OL
- Mariyon Dye, EDGE
- Jayden Loftin, EDGE
- Ethan Utley, DL
- Charles House, DL
- Darrion Smith, DL
- Christian Gass, LB
- Jaedon Harmon, LB
- Dylan Lewis, CB
- Tyler Redmond, CB
- Tre Poteat, CB
- Lagonza Hayward, S
- Sidney Walton, S
