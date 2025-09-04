Tennessee QB Joey Aguilar Takes Leap on Latest College Football QB Power Rankings
Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar took a sizeable leap on the latest college football quarterback power rankings.
Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar made his very anticipated debut for the Tennessee Volunteers against Syracuse, and he delivered a very impressive performance. Aguilar finished the game with 247 passing yards and three touchdowns.
It was a refreshing sight to see for Volunteer fans as Aguilar was hitting deep shots and capitalizing on big play opportunities in Josh Heupel's offense. After his performance, CBS Sports' David Cobb moved Aguilar up nine spots in his college football quarterback power rankings. He was sitting at 48 and now holds the 39th spot.
Aguilar will get a tune up game this weekend against East Tennessee State before he gets his biggest test of the season. The Georgia Bulldogs will be coming to town in week three, a team that has consistently given Tennessee's offense fits over the years.
It might just be one performance, but considering all of the drama that occurred around Tennessee quarterback position this offseason, fans were excited to see their new starter begin the season with a big performance. If Aguilar can continue to play the way he did in week one, the Volunteers might be on track to be one of the most explosive offenses in college football again.
Tennessee's game this weekend will be played in Neyland Stadium at 3:30 PM ET. The game will not be nationally televised. Instead, it will be streamed on ESPN+ and SEC Network+.
