Tennessee Football Remains In Upper-Half of SEC Preseaon Polls
The Tennessee Volunteers were ranked the No. 6 team in the SEC in CBS Sports' latest power rankings.
The Tennessee Volunteers have made noise in the SEC the past two seasons, particularly in their magical 2022 run. They are primed with similar aspirations in this upcoming season, as they now their path to the College Football Playoff begins and ends with conference play, and they seem to be in good national standing after spring practices.
CBS Sports writer Will Backus recently ranked all sixteen SEC programs ahead of the 2024 season and had the Vols coming in at No. 6. Tennessee finished ahead of LSU, Oklahoma, Kentucky, Texas A&M, Florida, Auburn, South Carolina, Arkansas, Mississippi State, and Vanderbilt.
"It's Nico time in Tennessee," Backus wrote. "After sitting behind Joe Milton for a majority of his freshman season and winning Citrus Bowl Bowl MVP honors in his first career start, Nico Iamaleava is gliding into the 2024 season as Tennessee's unquestioned starter at quarterback. An experienced offensive line that returns three starters, a backfield paced by Dylan Sampson and a wide receiver corps featuring six players with at least three years of collegiate experience will help him overcome any early growing pains. Keep an eye on Tennessee's defense; it's quietly gotten better every year under Josh Heupel. With a deep rotation along the line and an edge rusher like James Pearce Jr. wreaking havoc in opposing backfields, this group might take its biggest leap yet."
