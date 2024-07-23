Tennessee Roster - Transfers Ready to Make Vols Better In 2024 Season
The Tennessee Volunteers haven't exactly relied upon the Transfer Portal to the extent that some programs have since the ignition of the NCAA Transfer Portal and immediate eligibility have impacted the sport of college football.
In fact, the (9) transfers head coach Josh Heupel added to the roster this offseason are the most he's taken since his first offseason in Knoxville. He's taken just (36) transfers as a head coach, for reference, Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss took (24) in this class alone.
So, when Heupel and the Tennessee staff do choose to exlpore the portal for answers, they usually expect immediate results. Today, we take a look at three transfers that will need to make an immedaite impact this fall.
OT, Lance Heard
Heard comes to Knoxville having lost an opportunity to start at LSU behind Emory Jones and Will Campbell at offensive tackle. That's no shame to Heard considering both Jones and Campbell are projected first round picks in the upcoming NFL Draft. Heard is in line to start for the Vols and they will need him to be a rock on the left side to protect first-year starter Nico Iamaleave at quarterback.
WR, Chris Brazzell
The Volunteers have plenty of weapons on their roster. However, they don't have plenty of weapons that look and play like Chris Brazzell. At 6'5, 200 pounds with an average reception north of 16.0 yards a year ago, he's a big play waiting to happen. In Tennessee's vertical choice offense, Brazzell's ability to take the top off a defense and win contested catches was a much-needed ability a year ago.
Jermod McCoy, CB
If it's not McCoy it's likely to be one of the cornerback transfers brought in to impact this starting lineup for the Vols. Sophomore Rickey Gibson resides on the roster and he made an immediate impact as a true freshman a year ago. They will need him to continue to play at a potentially All-SEC level while relying on one of the portal additions to man the other side of this Vols defense.
