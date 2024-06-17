Tennessee's Lance Heard Listed as College Football Breakout Candidate
Tennessee football offensive lineman Lance Heard listed as a second-year breakout candidate in college football.
The Tennessee Volunteers will have some new faces on offense following this year's offseason. Most will look at the quarterback position as Joe Milton is in the NFL now, but they will have some changes upfront as well. Specifically at the tackle position and one of the Volunteer's options could have a breakout year.
Offensive tackle Lance Heard was amongst the list of college football second-year breakout candidates according to CBS. Heard played for the LSU Tigers last season and was selected to the 2023 All-SEC Freshman team after playing in all 12 games a season ago. He then elected to transfer to LSU this offseason and will look to make an impact in year one.
"Heard, the No. 3 offensive tackle in the Class of 2023, initially signed with LSU and spent his freshman season as one of the Tigers' top reserves. Given the loaded depth chart ahead of him in Baton Rouge, which was filled with young starting options, Heard transferred to Tennessee as one of the top offensive linemen in the portal. He'll start at left tackle immediately for the Vols, tasked with guarding new starting quarterback and former five-star Nico Iamaleava's blindside," CBS wrote.
Tennessee's offensive line will need to keep Iamaleava upright this season if they plan on improving upon their record from a season ago. If they accomplish that, Heard will likely play a major role in that in his first year as a Volunteer.
