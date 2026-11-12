Tennessee’s Offensive Line Earns Fourth Joe Moore Award Semifinalist Nod in Five Seasons

The Vols O-Line has paved the way for a dominant run game, especially when it matters the most. This groups work has not gone unnoticed.

Tennessee has rushed for 610 yards in the fourth quarter this season. That late-game production helps explain why the Volunteers are back in the running for the Joe Moore Award. The Foundation for Teamwork named Tennessee one of 10 semifinalists on Wednesday for the award, which goes to college football’s top offensive line. It’s the fourth time in five seasons the Vols have made the cut under offensive line coach Glen Elarbee, whose units also earned semifinalist spots in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Tennessee offensive linemen Ory Williams (77) and Donovan Haslam (69) celebrate after a play during a college football game against Auburn on Oct. 3, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tennessee’s Run Game Has Been at Its Best Late

Through nine games, the Vols are averaging 216 rushing yards per game, first in the SEC and 11th nationally. They’ve scored 10 of their 24 rushing touchdowns in the fourth quarter. That’s more than 40 percent of their rushing scores in the final 15 minutes, when keeping a drive alive on the ground can take valuable possessions away from an opponent.

Senior running back DeSean Bishop has already crossed the 1,000-yard mark for the second straight season. Tennessee’s 34–6 win over Kentucky showed what the rest of the backfield can do, too. Sophomore Daune Morris broke loose for a 66-yard touchdown in the first quarter, the Vols’ longest run against an FBS opponent since 2023.

For the fourth time in five seasons, our offensive line has been recognized as a @JoeMooreAward semifinalist.



read more → https://t.co/MQ59UyF0YO#GBO 🍊 pic.twitter.com/qw8TKQBR0j — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) November 11, 2026

A Settled Starting Five Heads to Kyle Field

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Elarbee has started the same five linemen in each of the past five games. David Sanders Jr. and Jesse Perry handle the tackle spots, with Nic Moore at left guard and Donovan Haslam at right guard. Sam Pendleton starts at center. Those consecutive starts give the group five games of experience together heading into one of Tennessee’s toughest road environments.

That continuity will matter Saturday at Texas A&M, where crowd noise can make even a routine change to the blocking assignments harder to communicate before the snap. The Aggies also lead the nation in red-zone scoring defense, allowing opponents to come away with points on just 61.9 percent of their trips inside the 20.

Tennessee’s ability to run in tight space could decide whether those drives end in touchdowns. Kickoff at Kyle Field is set for 3 p.m. ET on ESPN. The Joe Moore Award field will narrow to three finalists after the regular season, giving Tennessee’s starting five three more games to make its case.

Send your questions, comments, and hot takes to our email tennesseeonsi@gmail.com for the chance to be featured in an article!

Follow Our Social Media Accounts

• Follow Vols on SI on X (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Facebook (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Instagram (Click HERE)

• Subscribe to Vols on SI on YouTube (Click HERE)

Sign up for our newsletter to have articles sent straight to your email daily HERE.