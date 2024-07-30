Tennessee Transfers and Freshmen Skillsets Described by Josh Heupel
Tennessee head football coach Josh Heupel made some drastic roster additions over the offseason. This Tennessee program has not been dependent on the portal, and their (9) additions this offseason were in the bottom half of the SEC in terms of total transfers, however, it was the most Heupel has taken in the last 3 years.
On top of the (9) transfers, Tennessee added an additional (21) high school prospects. A total of (30) new football players to this roster that will need to make an impact this fall for the Vols.
Heupel spoke to the media Tuesday about what these new additions bring to the roster.:
“Physical skillsets, length, athletic ability, ability to go make plays, skill guys, when the ball is in the air. Size, athleticism, ability to move people up front. Those guys, you guys have heard me say it throughout the course of the spring, all of your young players, but everybody inside your building has got an opportunity when we get on the field tomorrow to be a dramatically different player from where they were when they finished spring ball. And that happens through how intentional you are during the summer. Continue to grow in understanding, change your bodies, but then the understanding of our schemes as well. So we get out there tomorrow, expect us to be much further individually and collectively. And in particular, those new guys that showed up in January.”
Heupel was asked specifically about the addition of Lance Heard, offensive tackle from LSU. Tennessee will likely be looking for Heard to start instantly this fall.
“Lance did a great job during the course of spring ball. I thought he really grew throughout the course of it, just fundamentals technique. He’s a really young player, got a great ceiling in front of him. Looking forward to seeing him during the courses of training camp.”
