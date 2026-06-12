NFL Free Agency Destinations: Best Landing Spots for Top Remaining Pass Rushers

There are still a handful of standout free agents that remain unsigned as NFL offseason programs kick into high gear. With mandatory minicamps getting started this week, some of those veterans could wind up inking new deals as teams identify areas where they’d like to improve.

The most decorated player still unsigned is veteran linebacker Von Miller. At 37, Miller is no longer the feared defender he was in his prime, but he showed last year with the Commanders that he still has some gas left in the tank.

Miller isn’t the only experienced defenseman still on the market, however. A handful of defensive linemen with impressive résumés, including multiple Pro Bowl nods, remain unsigned. These standouts are all seeking out what could be the final contract of their respective careers. Among them are Joey Bosa, Cam Jordan and Jadeveon Clowney, all of whom had solid 2025 seasons.

So, let’s take a look at two potential fits for each of the four veteran defensive linemen still seeking their next opportunities.

Von Miller

Von Miller had 9.5 sacks in 2025, his lone season with the Commanders | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

Denver Broncos

Miller made himself a household name during his illustrious tenure with the Broncos, where he played from 2011 to ’21 and made eight Pro Bowls and three All-Pro first teams. Miller said in May that he’s determined to play another season and has already reached out to Sean Payton about the possibility of returning to Denver , per ESPN’s Jeff Legwold . Adding Miller as a depth piece could be a valuable move for the Broncos, especially given the uncertainty surrounding Jonathon Cooper’s situation following his arrest earlier this month .

Green Bay Packers

Micah Parsons isn’t expected to be ready for the start of the 2026 season , meaning the Packers will be leaning on their depth early in the campaign. Parsons’s backup, fourth-round pick Dani Dennis-Sutton, may be tasked with handling a significant workload to start his career, but Green Bay can lessen its dependence upon him by bringing in Miller, who is open to the idea of serving as a veteran mentor if signed. Parsons is expected to be back come the second month of the season, though Green Bay may opt to exercise caution with him depending upon how his rehab goes. Miller could end up being an important addition for the Packers if they’re looking to stabilize the edge position with a more experienced option than Dennis-Sutton.

Jadeveon Clowney

Jadeveon Clowney led the Cowboys in sacks in 2025. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Washington Commanders

The Commanders need a buff on the edge of their defensive line after opting not to re-sign Miller. Clowney could be a low-risk option for Washington in an area of need. He led the Cowboys in sacks last season with 8.5, while adding 10 QB hits and 12 tackles for loss, despite only playing in 13 games. Clowney is 33 and has bounced around the league over the past half a decade, though he has generally been productive regardless of what team he’s playing for.

Houston Texans

The Texans are plenty deep on the defensive line, but they could look to add some depth in the trenches by bringing Clowney back . Clowney was Houston’s No. 1 pick in 2014, and he played five seasons for the franchise, making the Pro Bowl in three of those years. Of course, he won’t be challenging the tandem of Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr. for a starting spot on the line, but if he’s willing to step in as a backup or a rotational piece, he’d be immensely valuable for a team with Super Bowl aspirations.

Cam Jordan

Cam Jordan is entering his 16th season in the NFL | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

New Orleans Saints

Jordan has played his entire NFL career with the Saints. A franchise great, there’d be no better place for him to finish it out than in New Orleans. The 36-year-old has dominated on the Saints’ D-line for 15 years, appearing in 243 regular-season games and registering 132 career sacks. However, as he approaches his curtain call, it doesn’t seem as if he’s too eager to take a pay cut to remain with the Saints. He’s coming off a solid season in 2025 in which he recorded 10.5 sacks, 15 tackles for loss and 15 QB hits, showing he’s still a productive pass rusher even this late into his career.

Chicago Bears

The Bears hired former Saints defensive coordinator and head coach Dennis Allen last offseason. Allen and Jordan are very familiar with one another, having spent 10 seasons together in New Orleans. Allen was the Saints’ DC for most of Jordan’s best seasons in the NFL, so a reunion in Chicago could be enticing for both sides. Plus, the Bears don’t have a formidable pass rush, so adding an experienced veteran like Jordan could be a big boost to the entire defense.

Joey Bosa

Joey Bosa is entering his 11th NFL season, but remains a free agent | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

San Francisco 49ers

Could the Bosa brothers end up forming a pass-rushing tandem on the 49ers? San Francisco struggled to get after opposing passers last year, though much of that was due to injuries to key players, including a season-ending knee injury sustained by Nick. The 49ers’ 20 sacks were far and away the fewest in the NFL in 2025, and opposing quarterbacks completed 68.2% of their passes against the team, the fifth-highest mark in the league. Bosa could enter the fold as a valuable rotational piece in the trenches, helping to fortify an area of need while getting the chance to play alongside his brother.

New England Patriots

On paper, pass-rushing depth doesn’t seem like a big issue for the Patriots. But second-round pick Gabe Jacas has not yet reported to mandatory minicamp, nor has he signed his rookie deal. Harold Landry III dealt with an injury for much of last season, which dramatically impacted his pass-rush production. With some uncertainty at the position, Bosa could be a valuable addition, whether in a depth role or as a potential starter on the defensive line. Bosa is just one season removed from a Pro Bowl campaign in 2024, and he recorded five sacks, 16 QB hits and nine tackles for loss last season with the Bills.

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