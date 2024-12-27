Tennessee Volunteer Dylan Sampson Declares for NFL Draft
Tennessee Volunteers running back Dylan Sampson has declared for the NFL draft.
The offseason has officially arrived for the Tennessee Volunteers after their loss to Ohio State in the playoffs, and that means NFL draft declarations are starting to fire off. The latest name to do so is running back Dylan Sampson, who has elected to forgo his senior season and take his talents to the professional level.
Sampson had a remarkable career as a Volunteer and really surged onto the scene in 2024. He was named SEC offensive player of the year, a 2nd-team All-American and made 1st-team All-SEC this year. He finished the season with 1,491 rushing yards, 22 touchdowns, and averaged 5.8 yards per carry. Over his three-year career, Sampson rushed for 2,492 yards, 35 touchdowns and averaged 5.9 yards per carry. His name will reside in the Tennessee record books in multiple categories.
According to NFL mock draft database, Sampson is projected to be a fourth-round pick and is listed as the 125th-best player in the class. His draft stock went through the roof this season and it has put him in a comfortable position to go ahead and take his talents to the professional ranks.
