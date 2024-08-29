Tennessee Volunteers Athletic Director Set to be Highest Paid in SEC
Tennessee Volunteers Athletic Director Danny White is set to be the highest paid in the SEC.
The Tennessee Volunteers had a very successful calendar year in athletics. The football team made the Citrus Bowl, the women's basketball team made the second round of the tournament, the men's basketball team made the elite eight and the baseball program won the national title this past season. As a result, it sounds like Athletic Director Danny White is going to get a notable raise.
White will become the highest paid AD in the SEC after his contract was amended,according to Volquest’s Brent Hubbs.
“White’s base pay effective August 1, 2024 is going from 2.2 million to an annual base pay of 2.75 million a year making him one of the highest paid athletic directors in the country. Texas’ Chris Del Conte has a guaranteed salary of 2.85 million in 2024 according to published reports” Hubbs wrote.
White has been at Tennessee since 2021. He held the Athletic Director position at both Buffalo and UCF prior to his arrival in Knoxville. White's timeline at UCF matches up to when football head coach Josh Heupel was the team's head coach from 2018-2020 before being hired by the Volunteers ahead of the 2021 season. That was the same time that White took over as Athletic Director at the University of Tennessee.
The Tennessee Volunteers' football program is set to kick off their season this Saturday against Chattanooga, and many are intrigued to see how the Volunteers look this season as the program heads into year four under Heupel.
