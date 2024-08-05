Tennessee Volunteers Given Great Odds to Make CFP By National Analysts
The Tennessee Volunteers are entering year No. 4 under head coach Josh Heupel and following a (9-4) season with quarterback Joe Milton at the helm, the Vols turn the keys over to former five-star QB Nico Iamaleava. There are plenty of reasons to believe this Volunteers team has a chance to make the College Football Playoff now that it's been extended to 12 teams, and several national analysts agree.
ESPN recently released their Top 30 teams with chances to make the 2024 College Football Playoff, with Tennessee ranked No. 9 (the fifth SEC team in the Top 10).
The football power index gives the Vols a 36.9% chance to make the CFP, and part of that reasoning stems from their copious opportunities to really garner keynote wins on the schedule. "Tennessee could earn a nonconference win against a ranked ACC opponent Sept. 7 if it can beat NC State in the Duke's Mayo Classic in Charlotte, North Carolina. If it doesn't win that game, though, two of its best chances to compensate for it are Sept. 21 at Oklahoma and Nov. 16 at Georgia."
Though Tennessee's schedule has plenty of opportunities for Playoff caliber wins, there are several "trap games" they must avoid let downs on. Volunteer fans will remember the 2022 season where it wasn't just the loss to Georgia on the road that cost them a chance at the four-team playoff, it was the final loss to South Carolina that sealed their fate. The same applies in 2024 if they intend to make the 12-team playoff. An inexplicable loss as a prohibitive favorite would be daunting.
Other Tennessee News:
- Tony Vitello Turnaround Nothing Short of Brilliant for Tennessee Baseball
- Jaylen Williams Cuts Recruitment to Four Schools
- Tennessee Vols Football Could Make Playoff According to CFB Data Model
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.