Tennessee Volunteers Injury Report Ahead of Game Against NC State
The Tennessee Volunteers got their season off to a great start in week one as they handled Chattanooga. Quarterback Nico Iamaleava was everything that he was advertised to be and the team as a whole was clicking on all cylinders. Now the Volunteers are faced with their first P4 opponent of the season against NC State, but the odds are looking to be Tennessee's favorite.
However, Tennessee is dealing with some injuries ahead of Saturday's matchup, so here is a run down of names on the injury report and their status ahead of the game against NC State:
Tennessee Volunteers Injury Report:
- Jourdan Thomas, DB (OUT): Suffered a season ending injury during fall camp
- Emmanuel Okoye, DL (OUT): It was announced earlier this week that Okoye would have to miss the reaminder of the 2024 season due to injury
- Rickey Gibson (Probable): Gibson missed last weekend's game due to a slight hamstring injury but it sounds like he is going to be good to go for Saturday.
According to DraftKings, the Volunteers are a 10-point favorite going into this matchup. The line opened at 5.5 in favor of Tennessee but has since increased. NC State struggled a bit with Western Carolina in week one, so that might have to do with the movement on the line.
The two teams are playing at a neutral site at Bank of America Stadium for the Duke' Mayo Classic. They have played one another a total of three times in the program's history and Tennessee owns two of the matchups. The most recent game was in 2012 when Tennessee defeated NC State by a final score of 35-21.
How to Watch Tennessee vs NC State:
- Gameday: Saturday, September 7th, 2024.
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ABC
- Location: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina
- Live stream on FuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
ODDS DISCLAIMER: Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Other Tennessee News:
- Tennessee Head Coach Josh Heupel Previews Matchup vs NC State
- Tennessee Volunteers Look Like True College Football Contenders
- Josh Heupel Updates Tennessee Injury Report - Rickey Gibson Available vs NC State
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.