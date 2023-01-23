Three Volunteers Make PFN's Mock Draft

Pro Football Network released a three-round mock draft on Saturday. While Tennessee didn't have a first-round pick, several players got drafted in later rounds.

Several big trades were made to shake up the top picks. The New York Jets traded for Aaron Rogers, the Atlanta Falcons traded for Lamar Jackson, the Washington Commanders traded for Derek Carr, the Tennessee Titans traded for Trey Lance, the Denver Broncos traded for former head coach Sean Payton, Tom Brady signed with the San Francisco 49ers, and Jimmy Garoppolo signed with the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Titans took offensive tackle Darnell Wright with the No. 32 pick. While the No. 32 selection would normally be a first-round pick, the Miami Dolphins had to forfeit their first-rounder after owner Stephen Ross was accused of losing games on purpose.

Wright is one of the most athletic tackles in the draft. He's set to play in the Reese's Senior Bowl, which is a great opportunity to prove himself to NFL franchises. According to PFN, the Titans take Wright here to protect their quarterback of the future, Lance.

"Darnell Wright is a massive (6'6″, 335) right tackle that can actually operate fluidly in his cylinder. He flashed in his matchup against Will Anderson and has the strength to torque defenders against their will at the next level."

The Titans were involved in the next Volunteer selection as well. They traded the No. 41 overall selection to San Francisco in the Lance deal, and the 49ers used the pick to select wide receiver Jalin Hyatt.

Hyatt would join one of the deepest offenses in the NFL. San Francisco is a perennial playoff contender with Christian McCaffery, Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, and Brandon Aiyuk.

"This mock draft operates under the premise that Tom Brady lives up to his childhood dream and signs with the 49ers. As such, 49ers leadership should aim to get the premier deep threat in Jalin Hyatt to add a new dynamic to Kyle Shanahan's already overpowered offensive scheme."

A few selections later, the Chicago Bears took wide receiver Cedric Tillman. The Bears are looking to add offensive help around quarterback Justin Fields, and Tillman would be an excellent fit.

"Even if Chase Claypool pans out, the Bears have to upgrade the depth behind him and Darnell Mooney. Cedric Tillman has the size/speed profile to develop into a WR2, with the body control to become one of Justin Fields' favorite weapons."

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.