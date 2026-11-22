Tennessee entered Saturday with two games left to make its case for the College Football Playoff. The Vols took care of the first one, beating LSU 27-13 at Neyland Stadium to improve to 9-2.

The win puts Tennessee in a strong position heading into its regular-season finale against Vanderbilt. It also showed a quality the Vols have needed all season. Even as injuries forced them to lean on their depth again, they held LSU to 13 points and closed out a two-touchdown win.

Tennessee Is One Win Away From a 10-Win Regular Season

The Vols were No. 9 in the College Football Playoff selection committee’s latest rankings before the LSU game. They now have a ninth win to bring into the next round of rankings and a chance to finish 10-2. This year’s 12-team field includes automatic qualifiers, so Tennessee’s final ranking and how those bids shake out will matter on Selection Day.

That makes Vanderbilt the biggest game left on Tennessee’s schedule. A win would give the Vols a playoff spot. There's a good chance they're in anyway. A third loss would put more weight on how the committee views Tennessee’s full résumé and how other contenders finish.

LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) is tackled by Tennessee linebacker Arion Carter (7) college football game between Tennessee and LSU on Nov. 21, 2026, Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Injuries Tested Tennessee’s Depth Again

The Vols have dealt with injuries throughout the season, and Saturday brought another test on both sides of the ball, with both Arion Carter and DeSean Bishop experiencing injury issues, although both seem to be okay. That’s part of what makes 9-2 stand out. Tennessee has had to adjust to changes in its lineup while playing games that could shape its postseason. Against LSU, the Vols handled more uncertainty and still protected a 14-point lead down the stretch.

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Vanderbilt Stands Between the Vols and Win No. 10

The status of Carter and Bishop will be worth watching this week, especially with a rivalry game carrying so much weight. Tennessee has spent much of the season asking players to take on bigger roles when teammates go down, and it could face that same test in the finale.

The win over LSU gave the Vols the chance to go into Selection Day with 10 wins. Now they have four quarters against Vanderbilt to finish the regular season. Rocky Top is fired up for this team and the Jim Knowles defense to get a chance to compete in the CFP

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