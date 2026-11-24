The Tennessee Volunteers have defied a lot of people's expectations this season. Their defense has been a large reason for how well they are doing, and a lot of the credit should go to defensive coordinator Jim Knowles. Knowles has been tremendous, but a coordinator also needs leaders, and Arion Carter is one for the defense.

Arion Carter Recognized for His Leadership On and Off the Field

Tennessee linebacker Arion Carter (7) before a college football game between Tennessee and South Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C., on Oct. 24, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Arion Carter has been in the spotlight a lot this year. It began with his suspension battle against the NCAA and has progressed to focus on his exceptional play. He has been one of the best linebackers in the entire country this season and deserves all the praise he is getting. Even during Senior Day walkouts, Carter got a massive ovation from the Tennessee faithful inside of Neyland Stadium. His impact is much larger than just football.

Carter has been recognized for his impact with a national award. The Pop Warner National College Football Award has listed Carter as one of the seven finalists to receive the award. This award was started in 2010 and has been given annually since. The criteria from the official website:

“The Pop Warner National College Football Award recognizes a college graduating senior who has made a difference on the field, in the classroom and in his community, and serves as a role model to Pop Warner’s young student athletes.”

These awards are some of the most important in life. There are countless great football players, but few understand how they can make an impact. Carter has done an exceptional job at using his influence and stardom to bring good to this world. He has not brought the attention on himself, but rather deflected it to things he cares about.

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His impact can be seen in his year-long pledge to donate to cancer research based on his statistical performances. Essentially, Carter is paying for every tackle and play he makes, but he is using that money to help others in need. Because of Carter’s stellar play this year, he has already amassed over $35,000 in pledges so far this year.

Carter is everything right with college football, and it is nice to see him be recognized for all the good he is doing.

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