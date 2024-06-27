Tennessee Volunteers Spurned in Latest EA College Football 25 Overall Reveal
The Tennessee Volunteers were spurned in the latest reveal of the top rated teams in the new EA College Football 25 video game.
Typically the college football offseason provides a lull for fans that forces them to continuously look forward to the upcoming season for the excitement to spark back. However, this offseason, college football video games are making a return and it has fans everywhere anticipating the release of the game.
After revealing the toughest places to play and providing a look inside the sights and sounds of the game, EA has now released the top-rated teams for both offense and defense and the Tennessee Volunteers probably like a word. In the offensive ratings reveal, the Volunteers weren't even ranked in the top 25.
While it is fair to have questions about Tennessee's offense with a new starting quarterback coming into the mix this year, not being a top-25 offense seems a bit egregious. Especially when a team like Colorado is ranked inside of the top 10 when they ranked towards the bottom half in the majority of offensive statistics a season ago.
If there is one thing that Heupel has proven during his time with the Volunteers, it's that he is going to have one of the better offenses in the country. In 2023, things were a bit up and down but when he has great quarterback play, things go right, and it looks like Nico Iamaleava is going to be just that for the Volunteers.
