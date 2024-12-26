Tennessee Volunteers TE, Holden Staes Back In NCAA Transfer Portal
Tennessee has had yet another entry when it comes to the transfer portal. This time they are losing a big piece of their offense.
Former Notre Dame transfer tight end Holden Staes has announced he is entering the transfer portal on Thursday. Staes was one of three tight ends that saw a lot of playtime.
Those three included Miles Kitselman, Ethan Davis, and himself. Rumors started to circulate of Kitselman gaining another year of eligibility following Diego Pavia gaining a year of eligibility due to playing JUCO. Tennessee is also gaining two tight ends from high school as they landed Jack VanDorselaer and DaSaahn Brame. Both were four stars in the 2025 class.
Tennessee Staes and Davis were both in the question of Kitselman's return however with Staes entering the portal Davis will have a bigger role. Charlie Browder also entered the transfer portal on Thursday morning.
With Alec Abeln losing two pieces to the puzzle the future still looks bright at the position. Kitselman hasn’t announced a return plan however that seems to be very much in play as of now.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Tennessee Football Tight End Miles Kitselman Could Possibly Return
- Kirk Herbstreit Says Tennessee Fans Won't Take Over Ohio State's Stadium
- Tennessee Transfer Linebacker Announces Commitment to Mississippi State
Join The Community:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Blake Schowalter On Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow John Anthony On Twitter: @JAntSports