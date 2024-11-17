Tennessee Volunteers Tied With Georgia Bulldogs Entering Halftime
Tennessee and Georgia enter halftime tied following first half action.
The Tennessee Volunteers and Georgia Bulldogs finally kicked off and quickly got through a full half. The Vols are tied with the Bulldogs 17-17.
The first drive of the game we saw Georgia take two deep shots with two great plays by the defensive backs for the Vols which would force a punt. Following the punt the Vols would pick apart the Bulldogs defense before Nico Iamaleava would hand the ball off to tight end Miles Kitselman who jumped over the line to get into the end zone.
Tennessee and Georgia would battle it out before a massive return from star freshman Boo Carter to put the Vols back in striking distance. The Volunteers would later be forced to kick the field goal which would be 52 yards for Max Gilbert who has shown struggles in recent games aside from the Mississippi State contest. Gilbert would split the uprights to nail his longest college career field goal.
Georgia would catch Tennessee offsides and take a deep shot to Lovett and gain much more than a simple penalty putting them in scoring position. They would score a touchdown following a great pass by Beck. This would happen again similarly as Beck would have his second passing touchdown in the game later in the quarter.
Tennessee would have one last shot to score before the half concluded. They would convert on a fourth down late in the drive. The Vols would take it to the two-minute warning with scoring points on their minds. Dylan Sampson would find the end zone and take the lead.
Georgia would look to add some points and they would start big with a huge pass to Oscar Delp. Delp would get the Bulldogs to midfield. Georgia would get into field goal range with just over 50 seconds remaining. Beck would take a designed QB run on 3rd and 2 to get the first down. a flag would be thrown on the next play which would be holding.
Georgia would take a shot and get holding on the defense which would give the Bulldogs an easier path to score. Beck would throw at Jermod McCoy again just one play removed from his holding call and nearly intercept the Bulldogs QB. Georgia would be forced to attempt a field goal and they drilled it to tie the game.
Tennessee will receive to start the second half.
