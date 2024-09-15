Tennessee Volunteers Top Performers From Dominant Win Over Kent State
The Tennessee Vols had a nearly perfect showing on Saturday against the aren’t State Golden Flashes inside Neyland stadium as the guys in orange britches got it done in dominant fashion.
Not only did Tennessee win this football game but they physically broke Kent State before the second half as many players had a great game in this one.
Here are the top performers from the Saturday night contest:
Dylan Sampson
Dylan Sampson had a four-touchdown night in the first half as he didn’t get a single touch in the second half. He also finished the game with 101 yards which is his third straight game of the season with over 100 yards to show on 13 carries.
DeSean Bishop
Sampson’s counter-punch partner in the backfield DeSean Bishop had a great game as well once again being the No. 2 back with Cameron Seldon being held out for this game with 7 carries 120 yards and two touchdowns breaking off a 53-yard touchdown as well.
Nico Iamaleava
The talented QB didn’t get much playing time as he was pulled during the second quarter however when he did play he looked solid for the Vols having a 10/16 competition rate for 173 passing yards and a 53-yard touchdown pass which he connected with Tulane transfer wideout Chris Brazzell for the first time this season.
The Vols will now turn their focus to the Oklahoma Sooners in which Tennessee will travel to Norman, Oklahoma for their biggest test yet as they kick off SEC play in College Gameday fashion as Pat McAfee and the crew will be on campus for this battle of two powerhouses. This will be the second top-25 game of the season for the Tennessee Vols which they defeated NC State in the other one just one week ago by a score of 51-10.
