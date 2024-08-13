Tennessee Volunteers Transfer Taking on Major Role for the Defense
Tennessee Volunteers transfer Jermod McCoy is taking on a major role for the defense during fall camp.
Fall camp has been in full swing for college football programs over the last couple of weeks and players are starting to emerge ahead of others on not only depth chart but in leadership roles as well. It appears the Tennessee Volunteers might have found themselves a leader in the transfer portal this offseason, as Jermod McCoy is stepping into a major role for the defense.
McCoy transferred out of Oregon State this offseason and is expected to be a starter for the Volunteers at defensive back. He had a stellar freshman season with the Beavers as he played in 12 games, while starting in five and racked 31 tackles and two interceptions. The young defensive playmaker is looking to bring a spark to the Volunteers' secondary this season, and according to defensive backs coach Willie Martinez, that's exactly what he has been doing.
"He's a very competitive person both on and off the field, and he's a playmaker," Martinez said of McCoy after Tennessee's practice Monday morning. "He's one of those guys that just got one of the turnovers today, and when he doesn't get something or it doesn't happen for him, man, he's harder on himself and the teammates see that. Players see that."
Martinez also mentioned that McCoy is not much of a talker but more of a leads by example during practice. What he says he does himself and he tries to set an example for others to follow.
The Volunteers lost Jourdan Thomas for the season recently and he was projected to be a starter in 2024. That has now sparked a battle at STAR between true freshman Boo Carter and junior Christian Harrison. Secondary struggles have remained a question for the Volunteers over the years, but if players like McCoy have great seasons this year, they might no longer be asking questions in the secondary.
Other Tennessee News:
- Tony Vitello Turnaround Nothing Short of Brilliant for Tennessee Baseball
- Jaylen Williams Cuts Recruitment to Four Schools
- Tennessee Vols Football Could Make Playoff According to CFB Data Model
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.