Tennessee vs Alabama Betting Odds: Crimson Tide Emerge as Early Favorite
The opening betting odds for Tennessee vs Alabama have been released.
While Tennessee and Alabama both have to take care of business this week against Florida and South Carolina, it's hard not to look ahead at the highly anticipated matchup between the two. The Crimson Tide will be making the trip up to Neyland Stadium this season. Both teams are fresh off of losses in games they were projected to win.
The last time Alabama came to Tennessee was when one of the most chaotic matchups ever unfolded. The two teams took the game down to the wire and it resulted in the Volunteers pulling off the upset and one of the biggest celebrations in college football history unfolded. Alabama got the best of Tennessee last year at home and it's expected to be another close one between the two this year.
According to draft kings, Alabama is a 1.5-point favorite over Tennessee for next week. That essentially means that this game is viewed as one that could go either way. Neither team appears to be holding a major edge over the other heading into this highly anticipated conference matchup.
If both teams handle business this weekend like they are supposed, it can also be assumed that College Gameday will likely be in town for this one. Whoever comes out on top of this game will be in a prime position for not only a conference championship game appearance but certainly a college football playoff spot as well.
