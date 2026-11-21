It is Senior Day in Knoxville, Tenn., as No. 9 Tennessee hosts LSU to wrap up the regular season home slate. The Volunteers come in at 8-2, 5-2 in the Southeastern Conference. They take on an LSU team that’s underachieved with a 6-4 record, led by Lane Kiffin.

Injuries have already proven to have a potential effect on this game. Tennessee will be without the 10 players who were already on the report. Quarterback George MacIntyre is available for today’s game after exiting in the second half against Texas A&M.

Faizon Brandon took the last quarter of action in the win over the Aggies and threw one pass for a five-yard touchdown to DaSaahn Brame. He also rushed six times for 36 yards. Brandon went on to win SEC Freshman of the Week honors.

Health among the interior offensive line has become more of a storyline to watch, especially with Nic Moore out. Moore was not only the starting left guard but also the backup center.

The Volunteers’ final report is listed below.

Tennessee’s Final Injury Report

Out

TE #0 Ethan Davis

WR #4 Mike Matthews

WR #9 Joakim Dodson

LB #12 Jaedon Harmon

DB #15 Edrees Farooq

RB #17 Daune Morris

DL #18 Tyree Weathersby

DB #24 Dylan Lewis

OL #58 Nic Moore

OL #75 Wendell Moe Jr.

On Friday, LSU downgraded its second-leading wide receiver, Winston Watkins Jr., to out for today’s game. Watkins has hauled in 41 receptions for 517 yards and two touchdowns. Their leading receiver, Jackson Harris, who was listed as questionable is a game time decision.

Below is the final availability report for the Tigers.

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

LSU Tigers Final Injury Report

Out

WR #1 Jayce Brown

WR #6 Winston Watkins Jr.

LB #7 Whit Weeks

S #10 Dashawn Spears

WR #15 Phillip Wright III

LB #26 Charles Ross II

DT #88 Richard Anderson

DE #91 Trenton Henderson

Game Time Decision

WR #4 Jackson Harris

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