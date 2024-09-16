Tennessee vs Oklahoma Betting Odds: Volunteers Open as Favorite
The Tennessee vs Oklahoma point spread and betting odds has been released and the Volunteers have opened as the favorite.
The Tennessee Volunteers are coming off of another stellar performance in week three as they defeated Kent State by a final score of 71-0. The Volunteers jumped out early in that football game and it was never in question at any point. Now Tennessee has their biggest matchup to date coming up on the schedule as they make the trip to Norman, Oklahoma and the betting odds for that game have been released.
This will be Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel's first trip to Oklahoma since being part of the Sooners' staff. This is also Oklahoma's first SEC game since joining the conference, so there are alot of storylines around this highly anticipated matchup. Now with less than a week until kickoff, here is where the sports books view this one playing out.
Tennessee vs Oklahoma Spread and Betting Odds:
According to Draft Kings, Tennessee is a 7.5-point favorite over the Sooners. The over/under for the football game is set at 58 points. The Volunteers are 3-0 against the spread this season and moved into No. 6 in the AP poll rankings after their dominating performance against Kent State this past weekend.
If the Volunteers pull out a win this weekend against the Sooners, it would put them in a really good position just a quarter of the way through the season as it is one of their keynote matchups on the 2024 schedule.
