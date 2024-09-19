Tennessee vs Oklahoma: How the Volunteers Fare on the Road Under Josh Heupel
A look at how the Tennessee Volunteers have fared in road games under Josh Heupel ahead of the Oklahoma game.
The Tennessee Volunteers are playing in arguably the biggest game of the entire weekend this week as the program will travel to Norman, Oklahoma to face off against the Sooners. This will be head coach Josh Heupel's first time back to Norman since his time on staff there and his Volunteers are looking to stay hot this season in their first conference game of the season.
The Volunteers will get their first true road test of the season against the Sooners after playing NC State at a neutral site. Tennessee has played well at home this season but with there not being anything to go off of on the road for this season yet, let's take a look at how Tennessee has fared away from Neyland Stadium under Josh Heupel.
Tennessee has a record of 6-7 when playing true road games under Heupel. In those games, the Volunteers are averaging 30.9 points per game and are allowing an average of 32 points per game defensively. For context, over the last three seasons, Tennessee has averaged 43.8 points per game at home and have allowed an average of 20.5 points per game in Neyland Stadium.
Most teams are not going to be as good on the road as they are in their home stadium but seeing a 13 point difference offensively at home vs on the road is something to take note of heading into this matchup. If the Volunteers are going to come out of this game with a win, their defense is likely going to have to step up and play their best game to date to ensure that.
