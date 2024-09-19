Tennessee vs Oklahoma Score Predictions By Expert Computer Model
The College Football world will have their eyes transfixed on Norman, Oklahoma Saturday evening as the No. 6 ranked Tennessee Volunteers go on the road to take on the No. 15 ranked Oklahoma Sooners. The Vols are currently a 7-point favorite.
Let's take a look at the SP+ rankings to see how the computer model sees this matchup in Norman going down.
SP+ Prediction for Tennessee vs Oklahoma
SP+ predicts that Tennessee will defeat Oklahoma by a projected score of 30 to 23 and will win the game by an expected 7.1 points. What is the SP+ system? : In a single sentence,it's a tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency
According to ESPN Analytics, Tennessee has a 71.3% chance of winnign this football game.
Betting Line - Tennessee vs Oklahoma
Spread
- Tennessee: -7 (-110)
- Oklahoma: +7 (-110)
Moneyline
- Tennessee: -250
- Oklahoma: +205
Total: 57.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
