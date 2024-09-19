Volunteer Country

Tennessee vs Oklahoma Score Predictions By Expert Computer Model

Evan Crowell

Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) licks his fingers before a snap during a NCAA game between Tennessee and Kent State in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024.
Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) licks his fingers before a snap during a NCAA game between Tennessee and Kent State in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The College Football world will have their eyes transfixed on Norman, Oklahoma Saturday evening as the No. 6 ranked Tennessee Volunteers go on the road to take on the No. 15 ranked Oklahoma Sooners. The Vols are currently a 7-point favorite.

Let's take a look at the SP+ rankings to see how the computer model sees this matchup in Norman going down.

SP+ Prediction for Tennessee vs Oklahoma

SP+ predicts that Tennessee will defeat Oklahoma by a projected score of 30 to 23 and will win the game by an expected 7.1 points. What is the SP+ system? : In a single sentence,it's a tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency

According to ESPN Analytics, Tennessee has a 71.3% chance of winnign this football game.

Betting Line - Tennessee vs Oklahoma

Spread

  • Tennessee: -7 (-110)
  • Oklahoma: +7 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Tennessee: -250
  • Oklahoma: +205

Total: 57.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook 

