Tennessee's Tony Vitello Linked to Manager Job in MLB
Tennessee head baseball coach Tony Vitello has been linked to a manager position in MLB.
MLB's regular season wrapped up recently and that has led to some organizations parting ways with their managers. One of which was the San Francisco Giants as they parted ways with Bob Melvin after two seasons.
Names to potentially fill the position are already being thrown around and The Athletic's Andrew Baggarly threw out a name that should alert Tennessee fans.
"Here’s one out-of-the-box name who fits the high-motor description: Tony Vitello, who transformed the University of Tennessee from a bottom-feeder in the Southeastern Conference into perhaps the brashest and most talented program in the country," Baggarly wrote. "It’s possible that Vitello and Posey have already spoken; both were at Coors Field when the Giants played a three-game series against the Rockies earlier this month. It would be rare for an NCAA coach with no professional experience to jump into a major-league managerial position, but perhaps former Arizona State coach Pat Murphy’s resounding success with the Milwaukee Brewers, and the unique energy he brings to their dugout, might influence a new trend in how front offices seek to staff the position."
There is nothing official in regards to Vitello having interest in the Giants' job or vice versa. However, it would make sense why major league ball clubs would consider him as an option. Vitello has become one of the most successful coaches in all of college baseball and has siphoned in a lot of talent into the professional level.
However, it is unsure if Vitello would even be interested in taking a manger position right now. The Volunteers are expected to have another talented team this upcoming season and Vitello will play a pivotal role in that success. With that said, it might be something Tennessee fans want to keep an eye on during the offseason.
