Tennessee vs Oklahoma TV Time Announced
The Tennessee Volunteers are on the road next week to kick off their 2024 SEC Slate against the Oklahoma Sooners. It's obviously a football game that features two ranked opponents, but seeing as though Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel delivered a national championship to the Sooners as a player there's plenty of extra hype around this football game.
So much so, that it has been picked up for a national broadcast by ABC and will kick off in prime time at 6:30 p.m., the SEC has announced.
Oklahoma currently leads the all-time series 3-1, including a 34-10 win in Norman in 2014 and a 31-24 victory in Knoxville in 2015. The Sooners also have a 26-24 victory over the Vols in the 1968 Orange Bowl.
Though it's the Volunteers who have had the most settling start of these two programs to kick off the 2024 slate. Oklahoma is fresh off a 16 to 12 win over Houston that required all four quarters. A football game in which head coach Brent Venebles said the sooners "deserved to lose." The Vols will play Kent State this weekend after a 51 to 10 dismantling of the NC State Wolfpack The 41-point win is the largest victory over a ranked opponent to date on the 2024 season.
