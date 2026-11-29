Tennessee went to Nashville and took away the one thing Vanderbilt needed to pull off an upset. The Commodores could barely get their run game going, and the Vols spent much of Saturday’s 26–12 win at FirstBank Stadium handing the ball to Javin Gordon and Justin Baker.

That should have made for a quiet fourth quarter. Instead, Vanderbilt was still in the game with just over nine minutes left. Here’s the good, the bad, and the ugly from Tennessee’s regular-season finale.

The Good

Javin Gordon and Justin Baker carried the offense. Gordon took 31 carries for 129 yards, while Baker added 84 yards. Together, they accounted for 213 of Tennessee’s 231 rushing yards. The Vols ran 82 offensive plays, and Gordon alone had nearly as many carries as Vanderbilt had rushing yards. Tennessee kept going back to him because the Commodores never found an answer.

George MacIntyre delivered. While Brandon left in the first half, MacIntyre threw for 165 yards and two touchdowns. The passing game picked up in the second quarter, giving Tennessee another way to move the ball. In a game where several drives ended with field goals, those two touchdown throws mattered.

Cooper Ranvier and the defense gave Tennessee room for error. Ranvier made all four field goals, including multiple 50-yarders, and hit both extra points. He scored 14 points on a night when Vanderbilt scored 12. Tennessee’s front did its part, too, holding the Commodores to 30 rushing yards and sacking Jared Curtis four times. Vanderbilt finished with just 201 total yards.

The Bad

Tennessee left too many points on the field. The Vols went 0-for-2 on fourth down and settled for four field goals. Ranvier made the most of those chances, but there’s a reason a game with 82 Tennessee offensive snaps and only 201 Vanderbilt yards still had some tension late. The Vols controlled the game between the 20s and gave the Commodores too many chances to hang around.

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The Ugly

Faizon Brandon’s injury overshadowed the win. The freshman quarterback left in the first half after his left leg appeared to hyperextend on a run. He appeared unable to put weight on it as he made his way to the sideline. Tennessee has leaned on its depth all season, and now Brandon’s status is the biggest question coming out of Nashville. Justin Baker also left the game with an injury in the 3rd quarter. After rushing for 84 yards in the game. An update on Brandon has yet to be posted, but it appears it could be a serious injury.

The pick-six gave Vanderbilt a lifeline. Carson Lawrence returned an interception 21 yards for a touchdown with 9:14 left. It was Vanderbilt’s only touchdown of the game, and it came with Tennessee’s defense standing on the sideline. The Vols had spent most of the night making Vanderbilt earn every yard. One throw gave the Commodores six points and a reason to believe they could still steal it.

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