The One Matchup That Could Decide Tennessee vs. Texas A&M

The Tennessee Volunteers moved up five spots in the CFP rankings after beating Kentucky 34-6. To build on that win. Tennessee will need its Joe Moore Award semifinalist offensive line and running backs to win the matchup against Texas A&M’s front seven.

Tennessee’s Run Game Just Passed a Stiff Test

Kentucky had held LSU, Oklahoma and Vanderbilt to an average of 61.7 rushing yards over its previous three games. Tennessee ran for 240 yards and three touchdowns against the Wildcats, averaging 6.5 yards per carry. The Vols enter Saturday averaging an SEC-best 216 rushing yards per game behind an offensive line named a Joe Moore Award semifinalist this week.

DeSean Bishop carried 25 times for 109 yards and two touchdowns against Kentucky. The senior has 1,048 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns this season, becoming the second player in program history to post back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons. Johnnie Jones was the first, in 1983 and 1984.

Where Texas A&M Can Tilt the Game

The Aggies allow 130.4 rushing yards per game and have been strong on third down. The way to put that third-down defense to work is to win first down. If Texas A&M’s linemen can keep Tennessee’s blockers from reaching the linebackers, the Aggies have a better chance to close cutback lanes and force quarterback George MacIntyre into obvious passing situations. Tennessee hasn't needed MacIntyre to carry them, but he has shown the ability to make pinpoint passes downfield.

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Watch what happens when Bishop gets to the line of scrimmage. If the Aggies make him change direction before he gets through the hole, they can turn a routine handoff into second-and-long. If he’s reaching the linebackers with room to cut, Tennessee can stay ahead of the chains and keep its full playbook open. That also matters late. Tennessee has rushed for 610 yards and 10 touchdowns in the fourth quarter this season. If the Vols carry a lead into the final period and their offensive line is still moving the Aggies off the ball, Texas A&M could run short on possessions to answer.

This is a highly important game for the Volunteers as they continue their playoff push with three games remaining and LSU on deck after this.

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