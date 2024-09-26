Three Games To Watch During Tennessee's Bye Week
Tennessee is off this Saturday with a bye-week. This bye week is following a 25-15 road win over the previously ranked No. 15 Oklahoma Sooners in the first in-conference game for the Volunteers.
The No. 5 ranked Volunteers will be back in action next week as the Vols travel once again. They will be taking on the Arkansas Razorbacks in a primetime setting.
Until then, Vols fans will have some important games to watch this Saturday with Tennessee being off. Here are three games that Vols fans should be paying attention to this weekend.
No. 2 Georgia vs. No. 4 Alabama
The Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide are both coming off of a bye-week to prepare for this game. The Bulldogs will have many questions coming into this game. With the injury bug hitting their program early in the season coach Kirby Smart and his team will have to battle adversity. In their last contest, the Bulldogs barely snuck a win over the Kentucky Wildcats by a score of 13-12. Their defense did a good job not allowing the Wildcats to score but their offense didn’t ever completely find their rhythm.
As for Alabama, they had their biggest win of the season just two weeks ago when they went into Wisconsin and dominated for four quarters. Heisman candidate and early favorite to win the trophy Jalen Milroe had arguably his best game having five total touchdowns on the day. True freshman Ryan Williams has begun to become the early favorite for the Alabama wide receiver one job. This Alabama team will also be in the comfort of their home stadium for what is expected to be the biggest game of the season up until this point.
Tennessee will play both teams this season. They get Alabama at home on October 19th A.K.A. “The Third Saturday In October” and Georgia on the road November 16th.
Arkansas vs. No. 24 Texas A&M
The Razorbacks will be playing in their final game before matching up with the Tennessee Vols on Saturday. They take on the Aggies in College Station which is one of the tougher environments in the nation.
Taylen Green will be the key player to focus on here as this will be a test of his dual-threat capability. Tennessee will be able to get a full scouting report on the Razorbacks before this game and if you’re a Vols fan, you can too.
Kentucky vs. No. 6 Ole Miss
The Kentucky Wildcats nearly defeated the Georgia Bulldogs at home just two weeks ago. This game could show if that game was a fluke on Georgia’s end or if Kentucky is truthfully that tough.
The Vols will take on Kentucky later on this year at home on November 2nd. Kentucky is a team that is never overlooked but a game like this can start to raise a true feeling for the current 2-2 program.
