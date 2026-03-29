Tennessee Basketball Coach Interviews for College Opening

The Tennessee Volunteers basketball team is still dancing after a huge game against the Iowa State Cyclones in the Sweet Sixteen. By nature, this was their third contest of the March Madness tournament.

The Vols kick-started their tournament with a win against the Miami OH Redhawks, and would later defeat the Virginia Cavaliers and the Iowa State Cyclones, who were both projected to defeat the Vols. Tennessee is now in Chicago to play against the Michigan Wolverines on Sunday. This is their third straight Elite Eight contest, as this game is set to send the winning team to the Final Four for the chance to play against arguably the best team in college basketball, the Arizona Wildcats.

On Saturday, the news would be released that made things a bit interesting ahead of the next round of the contest for the Tennessee Volunteers.

Tennessee Basketball Coach Reportedly Interviews for Coach Opening

Tennessee basketball coach Rick Barnes and associate head coach Justin Gainey during the NCAA college basketball game against Kentucky on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Justin Gainey was reportedly interviewed for the North Carolina State head coach opening, as their former head basketball coach, Will Wade, opted to accept the LSU Tigers basketball opening after just one season with the Wolfpack. This was disappointing news, but the Wolfpack is trying its hardest to get back on track quickly, with the transfer portal quickly approaching.

The report was made by many NC State reporters, which led to many to comment on the situation. One person to comment on the situation is Tennessee basketball coach Rick Barnes.

"I hope he gets the job. I don't think there's anybody in the country that loves NC State more than Justin Gainey. He's a North Carolina native. He went to NC State, played four years there, started four years. Helped win an ACC tournament. He has just incredible pride in his university. A terrific basketball coach. I mean, if you come to our walk-throughs, like today or the other day, he scouted the last game. I don't say a whole lot because those guys have it. But Justin has an incredible feel for the game, really understands players. He works at it. Terrific recruiter. Understands the NIL era today. If NC State knew what I knew, they would be begging him to be their next head coach. Because he's ready not just for NC State, he's ready to be the head coach of the University of Tennessee or any school in the country. He's that good. I've been with him through a lot of these games, and he recruited Nate. He was the lead recruiter on him. And just a phenomenal job. With all that said, one of the finest people l've ever been around and beautiful family," Rick Barnes said.

Gainey was interviewed for the job just a year ago, but the Wolfpack ultimately selected Wade. This go-around, it seems that the Tennessee coach could be the favorite to land the job.