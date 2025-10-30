Three Keys to The Volunteers Remaining CFP Hopefuls and Beating Oklahoma
The Tennessee Volunteers are playing host to one of the nation’s premier defenses in the form of the Oklahoma Sooners, and a team that at one point featured the odds on Heisman favorite in QB, John Mateer prior to injury.
Today, we take a look at how the Volunteers find a way to continue to build a potential College Football Playoff caliber resume and keep their postseason hopes alive by winning out the remainder of the regular season.
Head coach Brent Venables and this Oklahoma defense are fresh off their second loss, and arguably their worst performance to date against Ole Miss at home a week ago. Allowing 34 points and 431 total yards to the Rebels while playing over 80 snaps in the game. Needless to say, they will be looking to get things back to their standard against another elite offense in the form of Tennessee.
How Tennessee Topples the Sooners... Again
Protect Joey
One thing is certain about this Tennessee offense to date: if they can give Joey Aguilar time, he will find ways to shred defenses. Aguilar is coming off his best performance to date from a deep-game passing standpoint, going 3/3 on passes thrown 50+ yards a week ago against Kentucky. This Oklahoma unit leads the nation in tackles for loss (TFLs) and is number two in sacks. It will be the biggest test of the regular season for this Vols unit up front that seems to be playing its best ball now that freshman David Sanders Jr. has settled in and is playing elite football.
Make Tackles
Oklahoma’s vertical passing game has been impacted rather drastically since the thumb surgery for John Mateer. Prior to the surgery, he was completing 67% of passes, but he’s become a 58% passer in the past three games. They’ve become a team predicated on running the ball and making plays after the catch. Unfortunately for Tennessee, tackling has been a major issue. Defensive line coach Rodney Garner talked about it on Wednesday. “We’ve got to be able to tackle. We’ve got to be able to finish,” Garner said, “And we’ve got to finish the play. And that’s the bottom line. And we’ve got to be able to get off the field on third down.”
Get After That OU O-Line
This game features a top-5 offense in the form of Tennessee, a top-5 defense in the form of Oklahoma, and that matchup is going to be primetime viewing. However, if there’s a matchup that features a significant advantage, you have to look to this Tennessee defensive line vs a struggling and young Oklahoma offensive line. It’s been well-documented the struggles the Sooners have had struggles with both injuries and inexperience up front this season. Joshua Josephs, Jaxson Moi, Bryson Eason, Dominic Bailey, Jordan Ross, etc, ALL need to go have career days.